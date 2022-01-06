The England international is set to be announced as Newcastle’s first signing under their new owners after a £12million fee plus add-ons was agreed with the La Liga champions.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone stressed Trippier’s importance to the club as the defender arrived on Tyneside on Wednesday.

“I always look at the positive things, I am grateful to Trippier for all the time he has been with us,” Simeone said.

MKieran Trippier of Atletico de Madrid celebrates with La Liga trophy during the trophy presentation at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on May 23, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

“He has behaved very well, he has worked very well, he has been a very important footballer for us. It is time to look ahead and look for alternatives to make things work.

“The club knows what we want, what we seek and what we need, we are always in common agreement. We will go according to what we can, if it cannot be solved with what we have here.”

It is understood that Atletico were very reluctant to let the former Tottenham Hotspur right-back leave the club but he made his willingness to return to England clear.

Trippier’s wife and children still live in England and the defender was keen to return to play in the Premier League after helping Atletico to the La Liga title.

Spanish based journalist Alvaro Montero also shed some light on Trippier’s exit from Atletico.

“It was not the desire of [Atletico Madrid], they have been trying to convince Kieran Trippier [to stay] for the last few weeks but it was impossible,” he told Sky Sports. "Newcastle are going to pay €15million which is much [less] than [Atletico Madrid] paid for Kieran Trippier two and a half years ago.

“He arrived in a moment where Atletico Madrid needed a man in that position. He's been for two and a half years and he has won La Liga last year and been extremely important.

"He was number one for Diego Simeone and it's going to be a very huge problem for Atletico Madrid.”

Trippier is set to be announced as a Newcastle player on Thursday and could be involved in the squad to face Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round at St James’s Park on Saturday.

