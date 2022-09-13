News you can trust since 1849
Kieran Trippier's eight-word reaction as ex-teammate joins Newcastle United's Premier League rivals

Kieran Trippier has welcomed Diego Costa back to the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 7:00 am

Costa signed for Wolves as a free agent after being without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro in January 2022.

The 33-year-old scored 52 Premier League goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea between 2014 and 2017 before returning to La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa (C) celebrates with Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Koke and Atletico Madrid's English defender Kieran Trippier after scoring during the Spanish League football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Club Atletico de Madrid at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on June 14, 2020. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Trippier spent a season-and-a-half as Costa’s teammate at Atletico before the striker was released in December 2020.

And upon the Brazilian-born former Spain international signing for Wolves, the Newcastle United right-back took to Instagram to post: “Welcome back to the Premier League my friend.”

The pair will have a chance at a reunion when Newcastle host Wolves on March 11, 2023.

Costa’s move to Wolves was plunged into doubt after the UK Home Office rejected the player’s work permit application before Wolves successfully appealed the decision. He has agreed a deal at Molineux until the end of the 2022-23 season, subject to international clearance.

