Kieran Trippier's ex-Burnley teammate delivers assessment Callum Wilson will love at Newcastle United
Kieran Trippier’s arrival will help Newcastle United massively in their battle to avoid relegation, according to his former teammate.
Sam Vokes played alongside Trippier at Burnley from 2011 to 2015 and has described the right-back as ‘a dream to play with’.
Trippier is set to sign for Newcastle from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid on a two-and-a-half year deal.
The 31-year-old will be the first signing for Newcastle since their Saudi-backed takeover in October.
“The quality he brings and the know-how he has of the Premier League, he's done it over the years,” Vokes told Sky Sports. “It will help [Newcastle] massively in the battle they've got on their hand at the minute [against relegation].
“He's a dream to play with and the likes of Callum Wilson and strikers at Newcastle will be rubbing their hands when they see that link.
"Myself playing with him, he was a full-back who could drop [the ball] on your head or chest from anywhere really and he created a load of assists for us.
"You know when he's on the ball, not just offensively but he brings that attacking threat and I think it would be exciting.
“He's a great player but I think his character will be just as important and Eddie Howe will be looking at that. He'll know him well from his time at Burnley, he took him to Burnley so he'll know what he's like in the dressing room.”
Trippier could be signed and registered in time to be part of Newcastle’s squad to face Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round this weekend.