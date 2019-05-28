La Liga side eye move for Newcastle United outcast

La Liga outfit Alaves are eyeing a move for Newcastle United outcast Joselu.

The former Real Madrid striker, who scored three goals in 20 appearances for Newcastle last season, was frozen out by manager Rafa Benitez at the end of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

And it has been reported the frontman is surplus to requirements at St James's Park - provided Benitez, as expected, remains beyond the end of his current deal, which expires on June 30.

According to AS, Joselu, who United signed from Stoke City, is on Alaves' shortlist, alongside former Magpies transfer target Lucas Perez.

The report in the Spanish publication reads: "Alavés' idea is to make around ten additions. They want to reinforce the centre of the field. The two names that have sounded are Joselu and Lucas Pérez."

Meanwhile, Martin Dubravka has been called up for the Slovakia squad for their games with Jordan and Azerbaijan.

It follows the call ups for Freddie Woodman (England under-21s) and Fabian Schar (Switzerland) in the last 24 hours.