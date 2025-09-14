Newcastle United latest news: Barcelona have a major injury concern to deal with ahead of their clash with Newcastle United with Lamine Yamal a doubt to feature.

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Lamine Yamal will miss his side’s clash against Valencia - putting his participation at St James’ Park on Thursday night in serious doubt.

Barcelona head to the north east of England as their Champions League league phase campaign gets underway against Eddie Howe’s side. Barcelona reached the semi-final stage of last season’s competition but were defeated by eventual runners-up Inter Milan over two legs.

Flick and his assistant Marcus Sorg were handed fines and a one-match ban each after being charged with ‘misconduct’ by UEFA following that game. However, their bans have since been overturned by UEFA after an appeal, meaning the pair will be allowed in the St James’ Park dugout.

Whilst Flick and Sorg will be at St James’ Park - it remains to be seen if Yamal will be deemed fit enough to take part. The teenager was deemed fit enough to go away on international duty with Spain last week - but Flick has slammed the usage of the winger by his national team, claiming that Yamal was injured before joining up with the Spain squad.

“Lamine will not be available [against Valencia] - it's a pity,” said Flick. "He played with the national team despite pain.

“He had problems, played 79 and 73 minutes, and didn't even train between matches because of this pain. That is not really taking care of the players, is it? It is not.

“Spain, they have the best team in the world, best players in the world. In every position they are unbelievably good.

"So, maybe they will also want to take care of our players, our young players, but it's like they are doing this [to them]. This is what I can say and I'm really sad about this."

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be without a couple of key players themselves on Thursday night. New signing Jacob Ramsey will miss out after suffering an ankle injury.

Ramsey took a whack to his ankle against Leeds before the international break and Howe confirmed on Friday that he will be sidelined until the next international break - one that takes place in October.

Yoane Wissa is also expected to miss Thursday’s clash against Barcelona after picking up a knee injury whilst on international duty. Wissa suffered the injury during DR Congo’s World Cup qualifier against Senegal and Howe revealed that the striker was due to see a specialist on that issue.

“He won’t make this game [v Wolves]” Howe said when asked about Wissa on Friday. “I saw him for the first time yesterday and he’s feeling the effects so he won’t be available. He’ll go away for tests and to see a specialist so we’ll wait and see.”

Anthony Gordon, though, will be allowed to play against Barcelona, despite still having one match of a three match suspension left to serve. Domestic bans do not carry over into European competitions meaning the former Everton man will be eligible to play on Thursday night - but will then have to sit out of their trip to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.