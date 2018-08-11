Lascelles focuses on the positives after Tottenham defeat

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles believes there were plenty of positives to take from his side’s Premier League opener, despite a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Rafa Benitez’s side battled until the end and could have clinched a point when new signing Salomon Rondon hit the crossbar five minutes from time.

And Lascelles, 24, was quick to praise his team-mates after a spirited display at St James’ Park.

“It was a tough game. Disappointing we didn’t get the three points or equalise but we can take plenty of positives,” he told Sky Sports.

“I remember playing them at this stage last year and we defended. We had two flat fours defending behind the ball. This time we went toe-to-toe with them. I feel hard done by. We had a lot of chances created.

“As individuals and as a team we will take plenty of positives from it.”

Even so, Benitez will be concerned about the nature of the goals his side conceded.

Both came from crosses into the box, as Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli benefited from some slack marking from Newcastle’s rearguard.

Even so, the hosts improved as an attacking force as the match wore on, with Joselu and Matt Ritchie particularly catching the eye.

“We could have stopped the goals from going in but going forward we were excellent and created a lot of chances. It’s just about being more ruthless,” said Lascelles.

“We thought we could outdo them with intensity and hard work. We feel that we deserved an equaliser.

“First game of the season, we’ll take the positives and go from it from there.”

Newcastle will hope to carry their momentum into next weekend’s away trip to Cardiff, which marks a real opportunity to claim their first three points of the season.

The Bluebirds were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth on their Premier League return.