Lee Charnley makes rare public statement at Newcastle United

Lee Charnley has spoken about Newcastle United's club-record move for Miguel Almiron.

Almiron today joined the club from Atlanta United in a £21million deal.

The club's previous record fee was the £16million paid for Michael Owen in 2005.

And United managing director Lee Charnley has spoken publicly about the move and thanked Atlanta president Darren Eales.

"I’m delighted to bring Miguel to Newcastle United," Charnley told the club's official website.

"He is a player who Rafa has wanted for a year, and I appreciate he has had to wait longer than he would have liked. I would like to thank Rafa for his patience in waiting for a player he has coveted for so long.

Lee Charnley and Mike Ashley.

"Given Miguel’s performances both in MLS and for his country, it was a question of when Atlanta United were prepared to sell him and, when they were, achieving a deal that made financial sense for us.

"I would like to thank Darren Eales at Atlanta United for his co-operation and the manner in which he has conducted negotiations.

"I would also like to give credit to (head of recruitment) Steve Nickson and his recruitment staff for their valuable contribution in this process."