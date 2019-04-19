Lee Charnley shelves £20m plan at Newcastle United

Newcastle United have again shelved plans for a new training ground – six years after first drawing them up.

The club first revealed plans for a "state-of-the-art complex" in 2013.

However, the project has never got off the drawing board, and United managing director Lee Charnley is unwilling to sanction a £15-20million investment in a rebuilt training ground.

“If you were to ask me now, do I think we are best served spending that on a new training facility or spending it on improving the team now, I think that money is best spent on the team,” said Charnley.

“Is it something at some point in the future, if we could and it was the right time to spend the money, we would look at improving? Yes.”