Here are some of the latest NUFC-related news stories and transfer rumours from around the web.

Freddie Woodman departure in doubt

Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman looked set to leave the club on loan, yet a move away from St James’ Park now appears in doubt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie Woodman during a loan spell with Swansea.

According to Football Insider, the 24-year-old turned down a move to Leeds as he didn’t want to play second fiddle at Elland Road.

It was also claimed that Championship side Bournemouth had agreed to sign Woodman on loan but that move looks set to collapse too.

Newcastle are sweating on the fitness of No 1 keeper Martin Dubravka, who has returned from Euro 2020 with a foot injury which is expected to require surgery.

It means Karl Darlow could start the season as the Magpies’ No 1 keeper, with Woodman needed as back-up.

Brentford close in on Kristoffer Ajer deal

Elsewhere, Premier League newcomers Brentford are reportedly closing in on a move for Newcastle target Kristoffer Ajer.

The Celtic defender has one year left on his contract with the SPL side and has also been linked with Norwich City and Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

Yet according to the Telegraph, Brentford have increased their offer for Ajer to £13.5million, which Celtic are prepared to accept.

The 23-year-old was left out of Celtic’s squad for Wednesday’s goalless draw with Bristol City in Wales.

Cisse eyes Premier League return

Finally, former Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse says he wants to return to England to play in the Premier League.

Since leaving Tyneside five years ago, the 36-year-old has played in China and Turkey, but was released by Fenerbahce at the end of last season.

Cisse told Sky Sports: “I feel very good and I'm ready to play football again in the Premier League.

"I want to come back to stay with my family. I was a long time out and the kids are growing up, and I want a challenge. This is the first ambition. I want to challenge the Premier League again.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative football coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.