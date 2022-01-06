Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Ramsey’s options

Six Premier League sides reportedly hold an interest in signing Aaron Ramsey from Juventus this window.

Newcastle United have been credited with a long-standing interest in the Welshman, having even been linked with an unlikely move for the midfielder in summer.

According to 90min.com, Everton, Leeds United, Wolves, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are the other sides that may be interested in making a move for him this window.

It has also been reported that Burnley had an offer for Ramsey rejected and that there is interest in the 31-year-old from sides in the MLS.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri revealed yesterday that Ramsey is an ‘outgoing player’ with a loan move until the end of the season his likely route out of Turin.

Aaron Ramsey playing for Juventus (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images )

Lucas Digne transfer saga

A transfer-saga involving Newcastle United, Everton, Sean Longstaff and Lucas Digne is starting to develop.

Last night, it was reported that Newcastle had submitted a bid of £22.5m plus Longstaff for the French fullback, however, it soon transpired that no bid had been formally submitted.

It is well-known that Rafa Benitez is an admirer of Longstaff and that the Toffees may look to snap-up the midfielder this month whose contract at St James’s Park expires in the summer.

Newcastle are also interested in Digne, however, it appears that the Frenchman does not see a move to Tyneside as a good option and may see Chelsea as a more appealing option.

It looks like this saga is one to watch as the window progresses.

Barcelona duo interest

Barcelona will allow Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti to leave the Camp Nou this window and may be eyeing Premier League moves to force through their departures.

Coutinho and Newcastle have been linked ever since the takeover of the club was confirmed in October, however, it appears that Villa Park and a reunion with Steven Gerrard is his most likely destination this month.

Umtiti on the other hand, has been ‘offered’ to Newcastle on loan deal until the end of the season.

Despite reportedly rejecting five offers in the summer, instead deciding to stay and fight for his place, the defender has fallen out of favour at Barcelona.

