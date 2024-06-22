'Done' - Leeds United transfer imminent after rejected £24m Newcastle United bid
Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is reportedly closing in on another loan move to Everton. The 27-year-old spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Goodison Park, scoring four goals in 35 appearances while Leeds competed in the Championship.
But after the West Yorkshire club failed to earn promotion back to the top flight, Harrison looks set for another exit. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Harrison to Everton is a ‘done’ deal, labelling it with his ‘here we go’ catchphrase.
Romano tweeted: “Jack Harrison back to Everton from Leeds Utd, here we go! Deal done as the two clubs are exchanging documents right now.
“Loan move for Harrison to #EFC, back to the club.” This comes two years after Newcastle saw a £24million bid for Harrison rejected having shortlisted him as a top attacking target. The Magpies ultimately moved on and signed Anthony Gordon from Everton the following January in a deal worth £45million.
Meanwhile, Leeds were relegated from the Premier League with Harrison scoring five goals in 36 appearances. Although he is still contracted at Elland Road, the winger has not featured for the club since.
Leeds rejecting Newcastle’s bid for Harrison was arguably a blessing in disguise for The Magpies with Gordon flourishing at St James’ Park over the past 12 months. Despite a slow start following his arrival, the 23-year-old was named Newcastle’s player of the season after registering 12 goals in 18 assists (including converted penalty wins) in all competitions during the 2023-24 campaign.
