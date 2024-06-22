Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Premier League transfers: A former Newcastle United target is set to be on the move again from Leeds United.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is reportedly closing in on another loan move to Everton. The 27-year-old spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Goodison Park, scoring four goals in 35 appearances while Leeds competed in the Championship.

But after the West Yorkshire club failed to earn promotion back to the top flight, Harrison looks set for another exit. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Harrison to Everton is a ‘done’ deal, labelling it with his ‘here we go’ catchphrase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romano tweeted: “Jack Harrison back to Everton from Leeds Utd, here we go! Deal done as the two clubs are exchanging documents right now.

“Loan move for Harrison to #EFC, back to the club.” This comes two years after Newcastle saw a £24million bid for Harrison rejected having shortlisted him as a top attacking target. The Magpies ultimately moved on and signed Anthony Gordon from Everton the following January in a deal worth £45million.

Meanwhile, Leeds were relegated from the Premier League with Harrison scoring five goals in 36 appearances. Although he is still contracted at Elland Road, the winger has not featured for the club since.