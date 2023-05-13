Ayling gave Leeds an early lead with a close range rebound finish only for two Callum Wilson penalties put Newcastle in front after Patrick Bamford saw a penalty saved by Nick Pope. But Leeds still had something to cheer about late on as Rasmus Kristensen’s deflected effort made it 2-2 in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side were then reduced to 10 men in stoppage time as Junior Firpo was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Anthony Gordon.

The point means Leeds stay in the relegation zone while Newcastle stay third in the battle for Champions League football. But with two games left to play, Ayling feels the draw was a ‘massive’ result for his side.

“A point today is massive for us, especially with how we did it,” he told BT Sport afterwards. “We had a chance to go 2-0 up and then that happened. In weeks before we’d probably lose that four or 5-1.

“The fans have been with us all season. It’s been hard for them sometimes. They stuck with us today. Hopefully we can kick on from here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad