Leeds United v Newcastle United: When is it? Is it on TV? What’s the latest injury news?

Eddie Howe’s side suffered late disappointment against Watford last weekend as they saw three points slip away, courtesy of a late equaliser from Joao Pedro.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side enjoyed completely different fortunes on the other hand, as they dealt West Ham’s European chances a blow with a hugely impressive 3-2 victory at the London Stadium, avenging their FA Cup defeat a week previous.

Newcastle have failed to beat Leeds in their last four matches, earning two draws but suffering two defeats in that time.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of another crucial weekend of Premier League football.

When is Leeds United v Newcastle United?

The Premier League clash between Leeds United and Newcastle United is scheduled to take place on Saturday January 22, 2022. The game will kick-off in the traditional Saturday 3pm slot. Referee for the game will be Chris Kavanagh.

Is Leeds United v Newcastle United on TV?

Newcastle United and Leeds United drew 1-1 last time they met in September (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s trip to Elland Road will not be broadcast on TV in the UK.

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport 2 will have full commentary of the game.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will also keep you up to date with all the action, courtesy of Miles Starforth and Dominic Scurr, as well as bringing you all the latest news and pre-match and post-match reaction to events at Elland Road.

What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle will be without Callum Wilson and Isaac Hayden as they continue their recovery from injury.

Jamal Lewis, who was an unused substitute last weekend, could be fit enough to play for the first time since mid-December. Javi Manquillo is also back in-contention after serving his one-match suspension.

Leeds will be without Patrick Bamford, Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo as injury-worries begin to mount for Bielsa’s side.

What’s the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Leeds United win: 1/1

Draw: 13/5

Newcastle United win: 13/5

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

