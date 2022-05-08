Newcastle United were beaten 5-0 at Manchester City on Sunday afternoon – but how did the players fare?

Raheem Sterling headed Man City into the lead after being set-up by Joao Cancelo with 18 minutes played.

Chris Wood had a goal ruled out shortly afterwards as Bruno Guimaraes was penalised by the offside flag.

Aymeric Laporte pounced on a Martin Dubravka error to make it 2-0 at half-time before a Rodri header made it 3-0 on the hour mark.

Late goals from Phil Foden and another from Raheem Sterling added some gloss to the scoreline late on.

After losing 1-0 at home to Liverpool last weekend, Howe made three changes to the starting line-up at the Etihad Stadium.

Jamaal Lascelles comes into the side in place of Fabian Schar, who was forced off with an ankle injury last time out.

Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood also came into the side for Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock, who dropped out entirely.

But there was a couple of welcome returns on the bench as Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson both came on after lengthy spells on the sidelines due to injury.

Here are our player ratings from the match at the Etihad Stadium...

1. Martin Dubravka - 4 Spilled Gundogan’s strike which led to City’s second goal. Made a good save to deny Zinchenko after the break. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Matt Targett - 5 Certainly had his work cut out against Sterling and was booked for a cynical challenge late on. Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Dan Burn - 5 Looked solid early on and made some good tackles but couldn’t really get close to Man City’s attacking players once going behind. Booked. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 4 Had a tough afternoon on the whole but still managed to put in a good challenge to deny Phil Foden late on. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales