Leicester City boss Claude Puel respects Newcastle United's ‘quality’

Claude Puel is wary of the challenge Newcastle United will pose his Leicester City side at St James's Park tomorrow.

The Foxes boss believes the Magpies have enough quality in their side to hurt City, especially with a "great manager" and the backing of the United faithful.

"They are a good team and have a great manager with quality in the team," said Puel, to the club's official website.

"We have a lot of respect for Newcastle.

"They know themselves very well because they play together in the Championship. They had a good start to the season and they have good structure, good play and strong on the counter-attack.

"We need to keep a good concentration and focus on this team. It will be a difficult atmosphere because there will be 50,000 people cheering them on.

"It's another good challenge. It's important to play a good game, to continue to work and to keep building our momentum and confidence."