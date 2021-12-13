The spot-kick opened the scoring as Leicester strolled to a 4-0 win over The Magpies. But the build-up to the penalty was a particular talking point as James Maddison was tripped by Jamaal Lascelles inside the area.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer suggested The Foxes’ midfielder had dived but referee Peter Bankes pointed straight to the spot and VAR didn’t intervene.

Following the match, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers gave a diplomatic response when questioned about the penalty.

“The [penalty] goal was perfect for us in terms of we were really aggressive in our pressure,” he said.

“We invited the pass, press it well and we've seen the contact in the box. The referee has seen it, VAR rubber stamped it and it was put away well and it was deserving of the start we made in the game.”

After the break, Patson Daka doubled the lead before Tielemans struck again and Maddison wrapped up the comprehensive win for Leicester. It was Newcastle’s eighth defeat of the season as they remained 19th in the Premier League table, three points off safety.

Eddie Howe’s side came close to scoring but ended up being the first side to fail to score against The Foxes since Wolves on the opening day.

“It was just a case of staying concentrated,” Rodgers added. “[Newcastle] have players who are very dangerous but we dealt with that very, very well whilst having a nice verve in our attacking play.”

