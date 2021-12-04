A Premier League win in front of a packed St. James’s Park, the club’s first of the 2021-22 season at the 15th attempt. Burnley the side on the receiving end.

Callum Wilson’s 40th minute strike was the difference between the sides as United claimed an absolutely vital victory.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on social media…

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates with Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

@liam2603: “Joelinton is fast becoming my favourite NUFC player. Like a new player under a proper manager.”

@HeraldOfNothing: “It’s only 1-0 and it’s only against Burnley but it’s a win, a clean sheet and we move up the table. BUZZING! #NUFC.”

@jonlane86: “You watch the team and can see a plan and players improving under coaching. That's all we've wanted the last 2.5 years. The gap is still 3 points. If we can still be within 3 points of safety by end of December then we are in this battle for survival.”

@Leewale1983: “Did we really win cos I'm struggling to believe it?”

@AngelNUFC: “Fantastic win, nice to see us going for more goals at 1-0 instead of parking the bus until we lose like under Bruce.”

@TheDorsetMagpie: “Feels great to get that first win under our belt at last. Onwards and upwards from now #NUFC.”

@iamscottwill: “Don’t know who this midfield colossus Joelinton is and where we got him from #NUFC.”

@ThomasR2910: “Howay the lads! Great shifts from Shelvey, Lewis, Wilson and Joelinton #NUFC #NEWBUR.”

@BritChiefUK: “First win this season!!! Let the Great Escape begin #NUFC.”

