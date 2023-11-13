Lewis Hall: Eddie Howe explains why Newcastle United left-back was taken off at half-time again

Lewis Hall's first Premier League start for Newcastle United lasted just 45 minutes in the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth.

It was Hall's fourth start for Newcastle in all competitions after he was named in Eddie Howe's line-up to face Manchester City and Manchester United in the Carabao Cup as well as Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

But the 19-year-old has been taken off by head coach Eddie Howe at half-time in three of his four starts - the exception being the 3-0 win over Man United in which he scored before being substituted after 74 minutes.

And the Newcastle boss told The Gazette after the match that Hall isn't ready to play 90 minutes in his side just yet, despite the mounting injury problems.

"It wasn't really a reflection on Lewis' performance," Howe explained Hall's early withdrawal.

"With our early substitution and we know at this moment Lewis won't play a full 90 minutes and I didn't want to impact my ability to make changes from the bench so that was the reason for the decision."

Newcastle were without 11 first-team players for the match at Bournemouth due to injury and suspension. And Hall will miss The Magpies' next Premier League match following the international break.

Newcastle host Chelsea at St James' Park on November 25 with Hall ineligible to feature against his parent club.