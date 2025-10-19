Liam O’Brien’s autobiography, Pass Master, details his time at Newcastle United, Manchester United and of course those memorable strikes against Sunderland.

Who put the ball in the Mackems’ net?

Liam O’Brien never expected his name to be immortalised by Newcastle United supporters when he scored a match-winning free-kick against Sunderland at Roker Park in 1992.

The strike, in that yellow Brazil-style away kit, earned him the nickname ‘Zico’ from Kevin Keegan. 33 years on, O’Brien’s timeless chant was heard in the Newcastle away end at Brighton and is a regular fixture at matches.

“I didn’t realise on the day how big it was,” O’Brien told The Gazette. “After the game, I went for a few beers with the lads - big Newcastle fans - and they said: ‘You don’t realise what you’ve done, do you?’

“I said: ‘Yeah, I scored the winner.’ They said: ‘No, you’ll never be forgotten’.

“I laughed it off at the time, but it’s true. To this day, it still means a lot. It’s brilliant for me, and I love that the fans still remember it.”

The strikes against Sunderland were two of O’Brien’s 19 goals for Newcastle across six years and over 150 appearances. Now, the former Magpies midfielder has released his autobiography, Pass Master, detailing a turbulent and eventually glorious time on Tyneside as well as the unforgettable derby-day strikes that have earned him a lasting place in Geordie folklore.

From Manchester United’s fastest-ever red card shortly after Alex Ferguson’s arrival to becoming the most popular man on Tyneside in the early 90s, O’Brien enjoyed an eventful 20-year playing career across seven different clubs.

Former Newcastle United, Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder Liam O’Brien lifts the lid on his eventful playing career and shares previously untold behind-the-scenes stories of the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Kevin Keegan, Jim McLaughlin, Johnny King and Jack Charlton. | Pitch Publishing

Liam O’Brien’s move to Newcastle United and the Kevin Keegan ‘masterstroke’

O’Brien joined a struggling Newcastle side from Manchester United in 1988 for £250,000. After relegation in 1989, the midfielder became a central figure as The Magpies bounced back to become one of the forces of English football under Kevin Keegan.

“When I joined, we got relegated straight away into the old Second Division,” he said. “There were financial problems at the club that most of us didn’t even know about. Ossie Ardiles couldn’t bring in the players he wanted because of that.

“Then Kevin Keegan came in, and it was a masterstroke. The club needed someone like him - someone who loved the club and the fans. The whole city needed a lift, to be honest with you. You have to live in Newcastle to understand how fanatical they are. Every house is full of Newcastle fans.

“Keegan had no experience as a manager, so it was a big risk for him, but he came in with clear ideas, what he wanted done and where he wanted to take the club. And he did it. It was brilliant, he made you feel 10-feet tall.”

Mackem slayer

O’Brien is best known among Newcastle supporters for his two goals against Sunderland, a match-winning free-kick in 1992 and an instinctive chip the season prior.

But which one was better?

“I always say the chip was probably the better goal because I didn’t have time to think,” O’Brien admitted. “The free-kick, I knew exactly where I was putting it. But with the chip, I just saw the keeper off his line and went for it instinctively, and it came off.

“I felt [the intensity of the derby] straight away. I was lucky enough to score in a few - two against Sunderland, three against Middlesbrough. Even though Boro’s a bit different, it’s still a derby.

“But the tension in the Newcastle v Sunderland games was massive. There's nothing like it.”

The lasting impact of Newcastle United

As O’Brien’s legacy at Newcastle lives on through the memories and chants of supporters, he refers to The Magpies as ‘my club’.

“I love it, I’m doing my best to get as many people here in Ireland to follow Newcastle because that’s my club now,” he added.

“Both my sons are massive fans, one was even born there. They go over to four or five games a season and watch every match on TV. Newcastle will never leave this household.

“It’s great to see the club doing well again. Winning the Carabao Cup last season was huge, the first trophy in a long time. Now they’re in the Champions League.

“Hopefully, they can keep building the squad. Everything’s moving in the right direction.”

For O’Brien, Newcastle isn’t just a club from his playing days; it’s still part of who he is.