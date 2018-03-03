Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 0: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on target at Anfield

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane condemned Newcastle United to a defeat at Anfield.

Goals from Salah and Mane saw Liverpool beat Rafa Benitez's side 2-0 this evening.

The result has left the club 16th in the Premier League ahead of next weekend's home game against Southampton.

Manager Benitez, without the injured Jonjo Shelvey, made three changes – Mikel Merino, Christian Atsu and Jacob Murphy came into his starting XI – and Newcastle's manager also fielded five at the back.

For 39 minutes, his team frustrated free-scoring Liverpool. United's players made a series of first-half blocks to keep Klopp's team out.

At the other end of the pitch, Dwight Gayle was isolated. Murphy and Kenedy struggled to get the ball to him when Newcastle did break forward.

Liverpool's breakthrough came in the 40th minute, when the half-time break was almost in sight. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took a loose ball and broke forward before playing in Salah, who had earlier struck the side netting.

This time, Salah put the ball through Martin Dubravka's legs.

Newcastle were still in the game, and Mohamed Diame forced a fine side from Loris Karius with a shot from outside the box late in the half.

But there was to be no way back for them once Mane netted a second for Liverpool in the 55th minute following a flowing move forward which opened United up.

Benitez sent on Joselu, Isaac Hayden and Ayoze Perez in the second half, but United just couldn't get themselves back in the game.

And Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles was fortunate to stay on the field after bringing down Salah just outside the box.

The result moved Liverpool into second place.

LIVERPOOL: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Milner, 79), Salah, Mane (Lallana, 74), Firmino (Matip, 88). Subs not used: Mignolet, Gomez, Moreno, Solanke.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett, Murphy (Perez, 84), Diame, Merino (Hayden, 73), Kenedy, Atsu, Gayle (Joselu, 65). Subs not used: Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Ritchie.

Goals: Salah 40, Mane 55

Attendance:

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)