Newcastle United transfer news: Liverpool have been told to ‘respect’ Newcastle United amid their ongoing interest in signing striker Alexander Isak this summer.

Liverpool have been told they must respect both Newcastle United and Alexander Isak amid their prolonged pursuit of the Swedish international. Isak didn’t feature at all during pre-season for the Magpies and was not available for selection for their clash against Aston Villa at the weekend amid a summer of speculation surrounding his future.

Isak, who scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, has had his head turned by Liverpool, however, the Reds have submitted just one bid, worth a derisory £110m, for the striker so far this summer. That offer fell well below Newcastle United’s valuation of the striker and whilst there has been talk that an improved offer is forthcoming, the Reds are yet to put their money on the table.

The whole summer transfer window has been dominated by talk around Isak’s future, although very little has changed in that time. The 25-year-old remains a contracted Newcastle United player and unless two things change - Liverpool submit a vastly improved offer and the Magpies are able to source a replacement - then it's possible that he remains a Newcastle United player come the end of the summer transfer window.

Although this saga continues to rumble on, the return of Premier League football has seen it fade slightly into the background. The Magpies began their campaign with a hard-earned point against Aston Villa on Saturday, one where Isak’s absence was clear as they lacked a cutting edge to put the Villains away.

Finding a resolution to this issue will be one of the club’s main priorities in the final few weeks of the window - with Newcastle’s clash against Liverpool at St James’ Park on Monday night set to add an extra spicy chapter to the story of the summer. Journalist Henry Winter, meanwhile, believes that Liverpool must show more ‘respect’ to both Isak and Newcastle United if they want to have a successful resolution to the saga.

“Two things should happen here,” Winter told TalkSport . “First, he [Isak] should put in a transfer request.

“I know [he wouldn't do that], but why does he deserve a loyalty bonus or any financial recompense from Newcastle United when he's halfway through his contract? Absolutely shouldn't do.”

“Also, Liverpool should put in a proper offer. £110m for a player like this, particularly in a transfer window like this where we've seen fairly decent players move for £45m-60m.

“He's an elite-level player, which is why Liverpool understandably want him. Put in a proper offer."

Winter added: “Maybe they're waiting until after next week's game but it is staining the start of the season. Liverpool have had a fantastic transfer window but I think they need to show a bit more respect to Newcastle United and also respect to Isak, because he's more than a £110m player.”

Anthony Gordon will likely start up-front for Eddie Howe’s side against Liverpool on Monday night unless they can get a striker signed and through the door before then. A possible move for Yoane Wissa has hit a hurdle over Brentford’s asking price in recent days whilst Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen has emerged as a possible alternative.