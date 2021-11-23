Here is all the latest Newcastle United transfer gossip:

Niklas Sule blow

Bayern Munich have reportedly delivered Newcastle United’s chances of landing centre-back Niklas Sule a blow.

A move to Newcastle United would be 'brilliant' for Dean Henderon - according to Noel Whelan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

TZ in Germany are reporting that Bayern and Sule have opened ‘initial talks’ about extending his contract at the Bundesliga champions, a contract that will reportedly be a lucrative one for the defender.

Newcastle, who have been linked with Sule for a while, would be free to open talks with him in January should no progress on a new contract be made, however, Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly a big fan of the defender and so prising him away from Munich may be difficult.

Henderson backed for Toon move

Noel Whelan believes Newcastle United would be a ‘brilliant move’ for goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Henderson has been out of favour this season having been usurped by David De Gea and Whelan believes that switching Old Trafford for St James’s Park could be a good option for the 24-year-old.

“Newcastle might be worried about getting Henderson now that Solskjaer has left United. But will his mind have changed? Probably not.” Whelan told Football Insider.

“I still think De Gea will be number one. Henderson will be firmly fixed on playing regular football to get himself back into that England set-up, and Newcastle would be a brilliant move for him.

“He’d be number one at Newcastle, and that’s the responsibility he needs to start pushing and knocking down the door of Gareth Southgate.

“De Gea’s a big name, hasn’t done a great deal wrong. I’m sure he’s not going to get in ahead of him even when a new manager comes in.”

Liverpool’s Origi snub

Liverpool will reportedly reject any move from Newcastle United for striker Divock Origi in January.

Despite Origi being used largely as a substitute this campaign, The Reds are reportedly not interested in seeing him move to St James’s Park.

This is because of the African Cup of Nations which kicks-off early next year, a competition which will mean Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will miss club action when they go and represent Egypt and Senegal respectively - thus, Origi will be needed as an extra forward option.

