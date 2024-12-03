The Liverpool manager has issued an injury update ahead of Wednesday night’s visit to Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted goalkeeper Alisson is close to a return to contention as the Premier League leaders prepare to visit Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

The Brazil international has been out of action since he suffered a hamstring during the final ten minutes of a narrow win at Crystal Palace in early October and has watched on as Caoimhin Kelleher has impressed in his absence. The 20-times capped Republic of Ireland star has helped Slot’s side to five wins and a draw in their last six Premier League games and is yet to concede a goal in Champions League group stage wins against RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid. The 26-year-old also made the headlines in the latter of those Champions League victories as he saved a penalty from Real star Kylian Mbappe to help his side continue their stunning form across several competitions.

However, the former Feyenoord head coach is facing a major decision as Alisson, who has won the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield, is now rapidly closing in on full fitness ahead of the midweek visit to Tyneside. Slot has given an update on Alisson’s bid to return and made it clear he would not risk the Brazilian if he was not at full fitness, meaning Kelleher is likely to remain in goal against the Magpies.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said: “I think I have been clear a few weeks ago about our goalkeepers. We are just waiting for the moment that Alisson is completely fit because Caoimhin is doing too well to put Alisson in goal if he’s only on 50 per cent. It would not be good for Alisson or the team. He is getting there. It might take a few extra days but he is getting there. The end phase of rehab is almost the period where you feel is he really there or does he need a few extra days but he will be in goal before the end of December.”

Slot has several defenders missing for the game after he confirmed Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) have all been ruled out of the trip to St James Park. Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are both close to return but it remains to be seen whether they will feature against the Magpies.