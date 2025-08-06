Newcastle United transfer news: Liverpool are working on two deals that could fund their next bid for Alexander Isak.

Liverpool’s first bid for Alexander Isak was emphatically rejected by Newcastle United last week, with their offer falling well below the Magpies’ valuation of the Swedish international. The Reds were prepared to part with £110m for Isak, but Newcastle value him at closer to £150m and would demand at the very least a British record fee.

Whilst Liverpool ponder their next move in their pursuit of Isak, their hopes of landing the striker have been dealt a major blow following news that Benjamin Sesko is set to snub a move to St James’ Park. The Slovenian international had been viewed as a replacement for Isak on Tyneside, but has reportedly picked Manchester United as his next club.

Newcastle’s stance throughout the summer has been that Isak is not for sale, although Liverpool will believe they can test their resolve as the window draws to a close. Isak, though, won’t be allowed to leave Newcastle United if an adequate replacement cannot be sourced and missing out on Sesko leaves them with very few alternatives.

Liverpool ‘explore’ £100m double transfer deal

If Liverpool are to have a chance at securing Isak’s signature this summer, then they will have to significantly improve their initial offer of £110m. Despite already spending lavishly in the transfer market, including spending a near British record fee to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, the Reds still have money at their disposal for new signings and could be set for a £100m cash boost in the coming days.

That’s because both Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott have been linked with moves away from Anfield this summer with Al-Hilal and RB Leipzig interested in their respective signatures. Nunez has long been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and whilst AC Milan have also shown interest in him, they likely cannot match the fees that Al-Hilal would be prepared to pay.

Taking to X to provide an update on the Uruguayan international, Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘More on Darwin Nunez and Al Hilal exclusive story. The agreement club to club with Liverpool is 100% done. Understand initial fee will be €53m plus heavy add-ons easy to reach to bring total package higher. Talks with Darwin ongoing to get green light on personal terms.’

Nunez’s exit would leave Liverpool with Hugo Ekitike as their only recognised senior striker. Isak would almost certainly again be in their headlights.

And if raising almost £50m from Nunez’s exit wasn’t enough, Liverpool could also raise £50m from a sale of Elliott this summer. The England Under-21 international is wanted by RB Leipzig this summer with the Reds set to demand a fee of £40m if a buy-back clause is inserted into a deal or a flat fee of £50m for him if not.

The Athletic have reported that the Bundesliga side are ‘exploring’ a potential deal for Elliott this summer. The 22-year-old was recently named as Player of the Tournament at this summer’s U21 European Championship as he helped Lee Carsley’s England to retain their trophy.