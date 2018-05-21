Liverpool eyeing move for Newcastle star man - reports

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles.

The Independent are reporting that Jurgen Klopp has identified Lascelles as one of his key targets as he looks to add some more depth to his squad.

Klopp is reportedly concerned at the lack of depth within his squad - with the Anfield outfit looking increasingly stretched on their run to the Champions League final - and has identified centre back as an area which he wishes to strengthen.

And Lascelles appears to have caught his eye, with the 24-year-old having impressed at St James's Park this season.

The Newcastle captain has made 35 appearances and netted three this season, and has been interesting other Premier League sides of late too.

Liverpool are also said to be keen on Burnley defender James Tarkowski - who pipped Lascelles to a place on England's stand-by list for the World Cup.

It is likely that the Merseysiders will only look to purchase one of the pair, with Klopp already having Dejan Lovren and Virgil Van Dijk at his disposal.