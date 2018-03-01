Liverpool issue statement about weather ahead of Newcastle's visit to Anfield

Newcastle United's game against Liverpool at Anfield will "go ahead as planned" – despite the inclement weather.

Rafa Benitez takes his side to Anfield on Saturday evening for a televised game.

Merseyside hasn't been as badly affected by the snow as the North East. However, snow showers and freezing temperatures are forecast for the weekend.

Liverpool maintain that the game will be played, though they have warned supporters to "take extra care" on their way to the Premier League game.

Newcastle have sold their 2,900-ticket allocation and fans could face a hazardous journey across the Pennines.

Train services to Liverpool will also be affected by a strike and engineering works.

A statement from Liverpool read: "Due to the inclement weather forecast over the coming days, Liverpool FC would like to remind supporters to take extra care when travelling to Anfield and encourage fans to plan their journey in advance.

"Supporters are advised to arrive early at the stadium and check the Merseytravel and Merseyrail websites for any updates before they travel.

"Fans should also be aware of planned strike action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union. The planned action will cause significant disruption to Merseyrail and Northern rail services on Saturday March 3, 2018. A reduced Merseyrail service will be in place between 7am and 7pm.

"Saturday’s game against Newcastle United is planned to go ahead as normal.

"Supporters travelling from Newcastle should also be mindful of potential travel disruption across roads and the wider transport network as the inclement weather is expected to mostly affect the east of the country."