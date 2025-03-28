Liverpool respond to £30m Newcastle United transfer claim after agreeing 2029 deal

Newcastle United are eyeing Jarell Quansah. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have responded to claims Newcastle United are targeting defender Jarell Quansah for a potential summer transfer.

Newcastle are eyeing defensive additions this summer having failed in their attempt to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace last summer and have since offloaded Lloyd Kelly to Juventus.

Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar are out of contract in the summer though the latter is understood to be close to agreeing a new deal at St James’ Park. Lascelles’ situation remains unclear as he looks to recover from an ACL injury that has sidelined him for the past year.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell is drawing up a shortlist of potential signings for Newcastle this summer with 22-year-old Quansah reported to be a player of interest.

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has been shortlisted by Newcastle as a potential defensive addition this summer. The 22-year-old has played 55 times for Liverpool, including starting the 2-1 Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle at right-back last time out.

The Times have reported that Newcastle are targeting the defender for a summer transfer worth in excess of £30million. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has added that the defender is on The Magpies’ ‘shortlist’, though no contact has been made at this stage.

Liverpool respond to Jarell Quansah speculation

The Athletic have reported that Liverpool are ‘not considering’ selling Quansah this summer amid interest from Newcastle.

The defender is claimed to be a ‘big part of head coach Arne Slot’s plans’ and has recently been called up to the England senior squad but is still waiting to earn his first cap.

Quansah was linked with a potential move to Newcastle last June amid talks with Liverpool over a potential transfer for Anthony Gordon. Reds defender Joe Gomez was also discussed as part of a swap deal for Gordon but a move ultimately failed to materialise.

Gordon has since signed a new long-term deal at Newcastle and Quansah has also signed a new contract at Liverpool which is understood to run until June 2029.

Liverpool remain interested in Anthony Gordon and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak

While Newcastle are interested in Quansah, Liverpool hold an interest in a couple of Newcastle players themselves. Their interest in Gordon is well documented from last summer but they are also understood to have a serious interest in Magpies top scorer Alexander Isak.

Isak recently scored what would prove to be the winner in Newcastle’s 2-1 Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium earlier this month.

The Swede has scored 23 goals for Newcastle in all competitions so far this season, including two against Liverpool. He joined Newcastle for £63million in 2022 and scored on his debut for the club at Anfield.

Although Isak remains under contract at Newcastle until 2028, the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are understood to be preparing transfer bids for the striker this summer. But The Magpies have no intention to sell at this stage and will instead look to tie Isak down to a new long-term deal as they did with Gordon following Liverpool’s transfer approach last summer.