Newcastle could face a battle to keep some of their prized assets this summer

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool have reportedly shelved their interest in Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon this summer.

Gordon, who arrived in the North East from the blue half of Merseyside in a £40m deal back in January 2023, was one of Newcastle’s outstanding performers last term with an impressive 11 goals and 10 assists in 35 Premier League matches.

The 23-year-old was heavily praised for his incredible speed, workrate and ability to run at defenders throughout last season. His tireless stamina and persistence to press opponents out of positions made him a nightmare for opposing defenders to deal with and he rose to the occasions against a number of the league’s leading teams by scoring in games against the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

This form earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 and many experts including Alan Shearer felt the Scouser was unfortunate not to get more than just three minutes of action at the tournament.

Gordon is regarded as one of Newcastle’s most valuable assets along with Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes but was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool despite being developed in the Everton academy.

The youngster admitted in an interview with Gary Neville on the Overlap that Mohamed Salah is a player in his position that he greatly admires and also described Steven Gerrard as one of the players that he wanted to be like growing up.

This fuelled speculation of a move to Liverpool in late June when Gordon was reportedly the subject of an undisclosed blockbuster offer which would have also seen Joe Gomez move the other way for around £45m.

Newcastle, who were at risk of breaching Profit and Sustainability rules at the time, reportedly toyed with the offer but backed away once a new resolution was found with the sales of Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest in a combined £75m deal.

Liverpool transfer gurus David Lynch and Dave Davis both understand that the Reds are still huge admirers of Gordon after the qualities he showed last season, but claim that a deal between Newcastle and the Reds is unlikely to take place in this window.

Speaking on the Media Matters podcast, via Anfield Index, Lynch stated: Liverpool’s interest in Gordon could be parked until next summer.

“Liverpool aren’t in a rush to make wholesale changes. “They’ve been watching him (Gordon) for a while.”