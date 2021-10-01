Liverpool plot £70m Newcastle United raid, West Ham lead race for £16m international midfielder

During the CAT hearing on Wednesday, for example it was revealed that the Toon Army were ‘threatened’ with expulsion from the Premier League at one point.

This revelation was quite a shock to supporters and pundit Frank McAvennie believes that threatening the Magpies with expulsion is ‘ridiculous’, and sympathises with supporters about the whole takeover debacle:

“It’s ridiculous they would say that,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“Why would they clamp down that hard on that? They can’t just kick clubs out of the league. They can’t do that.

“I’m sure they can threaten it but there is so much legality in kicking someone out. I don’t know if they can.

“I’m glad it sounds like this will all be done soon because the Newcastle fans need answers.

“We need to know what happened and why this has taken so long.

“It’s a disgrace from the Premier League.”

