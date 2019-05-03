Liverpool rocked by injury to key man after Barcelona clash as Reds prepare for 'tough' Newcastle clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed midfielder Naby Keita will miss the rest of the season through injury, including Saturday's trip to Newcastle.

The game at St James' Park could have a big impact on the Premier League title race, with the Reds just one point behind league leaders Manchester City with two games to go.

Yet Liverpool, who are also still involved in the Champions League following Wednesday's 3-0 defeat in Barcelona, will have to cope without Keita, who has started Liverpool's last four league games.

The midfielder left the field with a groin injury midway through the first half against Barca and Klopp admitted it's bad news.

"It’s very unlucky," said Klopp. "Bad news. The tendon is ruptured which keeps him out for at least two months. Bad news for us but bad news for him too with the African Cup of Nations coming up.

"He was in a really good moment but that is how football and life sometimes are. It’s not nice but it’s very serious."

Klopp was also asked about forward Roberto Firmino, who sat out Liverpool's win over Huddersfield and was only fit enough to start on the bench against Barca

When asked if Firmino would be fit to face Newcastle, Klopp replied: "We will see."

Newcastle's form has picked up in recent weeks, with the Magpies taking seven points from their last three games.

Klopp is, therefore, wary of the threat Rafa Benitez's side will pose, despite the fact Newcastle have already avoided relegation this season.

"A tough one," said Klopp when asked about facing the Magpies.

"They are in a very good moment. They have won quite a few games in recent weeks and are in a comfortable situation. They changed formation after they played us."