Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold hits back at claims he should have been sent-off at Newcastle

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold insists he shouldn't have been sent-off - despite handling on the line at Newcastle United.

The young full-back was at the centre of some first-half controversy after he blocked a goal-bound Salomon Rondon shot with with his arm.

Christian Atsu mopped up the rebound and fired home, saving Alexander-Arnold's blushes.

Had the Ghanaian not converted, then the Liverpool man likely would have been handed a straight red card - while Newcastle would have been awarded a penalty.

But the 20-year-old has hit back that he should have seen red regardless of Atsu's goal, claiming that the handball was not intentional.

Indeed, he felt that Liverpool missed out on some key decisions in the second half and feels that Andre Mariner's calls even themselves out at the end of the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It was one of those where the ball has come at me quick quick, and it was instinctive.

"My arm hasn't really flew out and tried to attack the ball, it's stayed by my side-ish.

"If you look back at the lead up to their second goal, you'll see a foul on me on the half-way line, but obviously that didn't get seen.

"It's worked out evens at the end of the day."