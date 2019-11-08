While the Magpies look to build on their win over West Ham last weekend, there are some vital games at both the top and bottom of the Premier League - which could help shape the table as the season progresses. But what’s the latest news from around the league ahead of a weekend of key fixtures? Scroll down and click through the pages as we take a look ahead to the action and round-up the latest stories from around the Premier League:
1. Game of the weekend: Liverpool v Manchester City
What else could it be? The two favourites for the title will battle it out at Anfield as they look to set an early marker in the race for top spot. It’s sure to be an intriguing battle - but who will come out on top this Sunday?
Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO
Copyright:
2. City sweating over Ederson fitness
The stopper was withdrawn in the 1-1 draw with Atlanta in midweek, with Pep Guardiola admitting he ‘didn’t know’ if Ederson would be fit for the trip to Merseyside.
Photo: Michael Regan
Copyright:
3. Liverpool to pip City to £60m signing?
Various reports have linked with the Reds and City with a move for James Maddison in January - with claims that Liverpool are ‘set to seal’ a £60million deal for the exciting Leicester City midfielder.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
Copyright:
4. Friday night football
Norwich City welcome Watford to Vicarage Road on Friday in a game which could help shape the relegation battle for weeks to come. Both teams are desperate for three points, even at this early stage of the campaign.
Photo: Charlie Crowhurst
Copyright: