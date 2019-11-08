The latest news from the Premier League

Liverpool ‘set to sign’ exciting £60m attacker | Newcastle United takeover hint revealed: Premier League rumour round-up

Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals face a hectic weekend in the top flight - with a host of key fixtures ahead.

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:06 pm

While the Magpies look to build on their win over West Ham last weekend, there are some vital games at both the top and bottom of the Premier League - which could help shape the table as the season progresses. But what’s the latest news from around the league ahead of a weekend of key fixtures? Scroll down and click through the pages as we take a look ahead to the action and round-up the latest stories from around the Premier League:

1. Game of the weekend: Liverpool v Manchester City

What else could it be? The two favourites for the title will battle it out at Anfield as they look to set an early marker in the race for top spot. It’s sure to be an intriguing battle - but who will come out on top this Sunday?

2. City sweating over Ederson fitness

The stopper was withdrawn in the 1-1 draw with Atlanta in midweek, with Pep Guardiola admitting he ‘didn’t know’ if Ederson would be fit for the trip to Merseyside.

3. Liverpool to pip City to £60m signing?

Various reports have linked with the Reds and City with a move for James Maddison in January - with claims that Liverpool are ‘set to seal’ a £60million deal for the exciting Leicester City midfielder.

4. Friday night football

Norwich City welcome Watford to Vicarage Road on Friday in a game which could help shape the relegation battle for weeks to come. Both teams are desperate for three points, even at this early stage of the campaign.

