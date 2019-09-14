Liverpool v Newcastle United LIVE: Youngster in matchday squad; midfield reshuffle for Magpies
Newcastle United are at Anfield this afternoon – and if the bookmakers’ odds are anything to go by, they face an uphill task against the European champions.
By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 12:01 pm
Steve Bruce’s men are priced at around 22/1 with some of the bookies as they look to win at Liverpool for the first time in 25 years this afternoon.
You can follow our writers on Twitter at @milesstarforth and @LiamJKennedy23