Lloyd Kelly is set to join Juventus permanently from Newcastle United in July.

The 26-year-old joined Juventus on loan during the winter transfer window and is currently away with the Serie A side at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Kelly played the full 90 minutes as Juve got their Club World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 5-0 victory over Emirati side Al Ain.

The defender is still technically on loan from Newcastle United but is set to officially complete a permanent £20million move to Juventus on June 30.

It will see Newcastle make a healthy profit for Kelly, whom they signed on a free transfer following his release by AFC Bournemouth last summer.

The 26-year-old defender made 14 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions but was limited to just four Premier League starts during his half-season at St James’ Park. Kelly’s move to Juventus on loan has seen him granted more regular first-team football, starting 15 games out of a possible 19.

But the Italian media recently dropped a potential transfer bombshell surrounding Kelly, linking him with a return to the Premier League.

Lloyd Kelly breaks silence on Juventus future after transfer U-turn claim

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese claimed that Juventus are ‘ready to put Kelly back on the transfer market’ and are considering exit options for the player, having not been convinced by his loan spell.

Following Wednesday’s Club World Cup match, Kelly was asked directly about a potential return to England.

Gazzetta dello Sport, mentioned possible interest from Crystal Palace, to which Kelly responded: “Interest from Crystal Palace? I’m 100% focused on Juventus and doing well here. I want to remain in Turin for a long time.”

Regardless of what happens with Kelly this summer, Newcastle can rest easy knowing they made a healthy profit on the player.

Although the club listed the transfer fee as ‘undisclosed’, it is understood to be worth around £20million to Newcastle in total after the initial loan fee plus bonuses related to Juventus qualifying for the Champions League.

Now they need to reinvest that money and make some new signings.

Newcastle United ‘very reluctant’ to sell Lloyd Kelly

Newcastle’s deal to loan Kelly and ultimately agree to sell him this summer was a ‘reluctant’ one from head coach Eddie Howe’s point of view having signed him previously at Bournemouth.

“We were very reluctant from our side,” Howe said. “Lloyd is a player who has just recently signed and we believed in him and his qualities.

“It was frustrating for him that he hadn't played more, in part down to the other players around him.

“But we are in the world and we have been in this window of trying to manage PSR and trying to make decisions that will benefit us in the long term. This is one of those decisions.

“Lloyd leaves with our best wishes. I'm sure he'll do well in Italy and it's an exciting challenge for him.”