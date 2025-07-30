Luis Diaz's move to Bayern Munich could free up funds for Liverpool to swoop for Alexander Isak | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Alexander Isak remains a top target for Liverpool this summer - and developments at Anfield could have a major impact on a potential move.

Liverpool have confirmed that Luis Diaz has joined Bayern Munich. The Colombian international has joined the German giants in a deal worth around £65m.

Diaz had been a top target for Bayern throughout the summer and after initially rebuffing offers for the winger, the Reds finally came to an agreement that saw him end a three-and-a-half-year stay at Anfield. Diaz scored 17 goals for Liverpool last season, with 13 of those coming in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old’s move to Germany could have significant implications for Newcastle United, meanwhile, as they strive to reject any and all advances for Alexander Isak. Liverpool are very interested in signing the Swedish international, but are yet to submit an official bid for the 25-year-old.

Isak didn’t travel with Eddie Howe’s squad for their pre-season trip to Asia and is currently in England recovering from a minor thigh injury. Whilst Isak remains Liverpool’s top target this summer, the Magpies have reiterated that he is not for sale and that it will need at least a British record fee to even tempt them into selling this summer.

Alexander Isak transfer news

Selling Diaz to Bayern Munich, in theory, will provide Liverpool with the added extra funds they need to progress on a deal for Isak. However, at time of writing, they are yet to submit an actual bid for the striker - although the Magpies will now be braced for that offer if it ever arrives.

Having already spent heavily in the summer transfer market, signing Isak would be a real statement of intent from the Reds and one that would see the gap between them and Newcastle United increase significantly, despite both teams ending last season by winning a trophy and qualifying for the Champions League.

Speaking about Isak out in South Korea, Newcastle United’s head coach said: “He is still our player. He’s contracted to us.

“We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that’s not in my full control.”

Howe added : “We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year.”

Anthony Elanga is currently the club’s only senior signing of the summer, although confirmation of Aaron Ramsdale’s move to St James’ Park is expected imminently. Much more is needed in the market and whilst Howe recognises that fact, he is keen to ensure the club only bring in the right players and characters: “It is an important time for us,” Howe continued.

“There is lots to take in. We have to bring the right type of player in.

“We should in no way act out of character and should work how we always have in the window. That is in a strategic way.

“If the right player isn’t available to us for the right price, then we can't do the deals. Everything has to fall in line. We are looking to add depth and quality to the areas that we have identified. Fingers crossed we can get deals done.”