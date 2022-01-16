16th January 2022 - Premier League rumours

The Magpies led Watford thanks to a superb goal from Allan Saint-Maximin shortly after half-time, however the Hornets fired back shortly before the full-time whistle.

Joao Pedro gifted the visitors a point and Eddie Howe was left to continue his search for only their second win of the campaign.

The draw leaves Newcastle in 19th place – only one point above Burnley, who have three games in hand.

The Tyneside club face a trip to Leeds United next weekend.