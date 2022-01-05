Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Kieran Trippier arrives on Tyneside

Kieran Trippier has been pictured arriving on Tyneside ahead of his proposed £12m move to Newcastle United.

Dejan Kulusevski of Juventus is a target for Newcastle United, Arsenal and Spurs (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

As pictured by Newcastle AirPics, Trippier landed in the north east earlier this afternoon, before driving to the club’s training ground to complete a medical.

Trippier, who won La Liga with Atletico Madrid last season, is set to become the first signing made by Newcastle United’s new owners.

Trevor Sinclair’s Newcastle defence

Trevor Sinclair leapt to the defence of Newcastle United today amid questions that Kieran Trippier had signed for the Magpies simply for money.

Appearing on talkSport with Simon Jordan and Jim White, Sinclair gave an impassioned defence of Newcastle United and the reasons why Tripper may want to join the club:

“Why does it have to be about money?” Questioned Sinclair. “It’s a fantastic football club.

“You remember when Les Ferdinand and Ginola and Asprilla were there - don’t you think they’re going to try and do that again?”

“So why is he not going to China? He’d go to China if it was about money.

“I’m not saying it’s just for money, I’m saying it’s for glory as well.

“Of course he’s going to get a good [financial] package, but he’s a multi-millionaire anyway.

“Newcastle United is a great football club. It’s on its way back, they’ve got great backers, it’s a fantastic project and if you can manage to keep them in the Premier League this year, then there is a lot of glory that goes with that.”

Toon ‘enquire’ about Juventus star

Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about the possibility of signing Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski.

SportItalia are reporting that Newcastle have joined Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the hunt for the Swedish international and that the Magpies have enquired about the winger.

Juventus may allow Kulusevski to leave this window, but would reportedly require a fee of around £30m to allow that to happen.

Newcastle also hold an interest in signing Aaron Ramsey from the Old Lady and reports today have suggested that the midfielder has rejected an approach from Burnley.

