Magpies eyeing ex-Liverpool striker on free, Toon 'very interested' in Borussia Dortmund star

9th January 2021 - Premier League rumours

The Magpies suffered defeat in the FA Cup third round yesterday and have been knocked out by Cambridge United after a 1-0 loss at St. James’ Park.

The two teams hadn't come head to head since a First Division clash in April 1993 and haven’t lost against the League One side since 1984.

Newcastle will now look ahead to their Premier League tie against Watford next weekend.

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in signing Palmeiras' teenager Endrick. The 15-year-old went viral this week after scoring a wonder goal for the Brazilian side's youth team. (Daily Star)