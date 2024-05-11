Major Kieran Trippier update for Newcastle United ahead of Brighton
Newcastle United have been boosted by the return of Kieran Trippier from injury.
The 33-year-old is part of the United matchday squad to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park this Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off). Trippier had missed Newcastle’s last nine matches in all competitions after suffering a calf injury in a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers over two months ago.
The right-back returned to full training during the week with head coach Eddie Howe teasing the players’ potential involvement.
“He's getting closer,” Howe said. “He's trained this week for the first time with the group which has been brilliant.
“You can really see the strength of the group returning. It's been a good week for him. We'll make a decision [on Friday] on whether he's involved.”
That decision has now been made with Trippier in the squad as Howe contemplates naming him on the bench or straight back into the starting line-up.
“When you're in my shoes you have to take in all the information, see where Kieran is at with his injury and fitness then you have to try and pick your best team to win the game,” Howe added.
Newcastle also have the likes of Nick Pope, Joelinton and Miguel Almiron back available after spells out of the side due to injury. All three players are involved this afternoon with team news set to be confirmed at 2pm.