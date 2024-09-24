Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United risk being left further behind after both Manchester United and Leeds United announced big stadium plans.

Newcastle’s St James’ Park was the second-largest stadium in the Premier League when it was last expanded over 25 years ago with only Man United’s Old Trafford boasting a larger capacity than its 52,000 seats. Now, Newcastle’s stadium is behind Manchester City, Liverpool, West Ham United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as well as the Red Devils.

And Championship side Leeds could now be added to that list in the future after the club announced plans to expand Elland Road from a capacity of 37,645 to around 53,000. Leeds issued an official club statement signifying the club’s intentions to make Elland Road ‘the seventh largest club stadium in the country’. That title currently belongs to Newcastle United and St James’ Park.

This week, Man United have also announced plans for an Old Trafford regeneration project following an economic report which includes the benefits of a 100,000-seater stadium.

There has been a lot of talk regarding the expansion of St James’ Park since the club were taken over in October 2021 but very little tangible action, barring minor cosmetic changes and hospitality lounges. The club have re-purchased the Strawberry Place land behind the Gallowgate End but quickly made plans to construct a STACK fan zone on the site.

An initial six-month feasibility study into the potential expansion of St James’ Park determined that it would be possible to expand the stadium to more than 60,000. But Newcastle's chief executive officer Darren Eales claimed back in July that a final report was still awaited.

“We're waiting for the final report,” Eales said. “I think it's imminent. It's complicated because where we are is a difficult spot in terms of building so we want to make sure that we do that diligent process and look at all the options. That will come in.

“It will go to ownership and we will also speak to the fan advisory board when we get that final report. Then we will look at what our next steps are going to be.”

More than two months on and this remains the latest official update from the club. Meanwhile, the club have faced land issues outside the East Stand with a wooden fence being installed by the owner of a parking area next to the East Stand turnstiles on Leazes Terrace. The area around the stadium is understood to pose significant challenges regarding a stadium expansion.

Former co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi were strongly in favour of remaining at St James’ Park. But the pair have since left the club, with a brand new stadium on a different site also being discussed.

Any construction work to expand St James’ Park will be subject to the club extending its current leasehold, which expires in 2097. St James’ Park is set to host European Championships matches in the summer of 2028, further complicating the timeframe in which any potential expansion could take place.

An update on Newcastle’s exploration into expanding St James’ Park is still expected but progress has been slow with both Manchester United and Leeds making strides regarding expanding their respective stadiums.