Newcastle United have been hit with yet another injury blow ahead of the Carabao Cup final with Sven Botman now ruled out.

Botman is the fourth Newcastle player already ruled out of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16 as well as the upcoming Premier League matches against West Ham United and Brentford either side of the Wembley trip.

Anthony Gordon is suspended for all three matches while defensive trio Botman, Lewis Hall and Jamaal Lascelles are all out injured.

As per Mail Online, Botman is set to undergo knee surgery after what was initially described as a ‘knock’ that forced him off in the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Arsenal at St James’ Park last month.

“He’s taken a knock to his knee,” head coach Eddie Howe explained following the injury. “It’s the opposite knee to the ACL injury.

“I don’t believe it’s a serious injury but it’ll be enough to keep him out for the Birmingham game and then we’ll assess him next week before we head into our next league game.”

Howe then claimed Botman was ‘close’ to being involved last time out against Brighton & Hove Albion having returned to light training on Saturday but didn’t feel ‘100%’ - ruling him out for a fifth consecutive match. Having seen a specialist earlier this week, Botman was advised that surgery would be the best course of action to address the issue.

It comes after Botman missed 10 months of action due to an ACL injury that ultimately required surgery last season. The 25-year-old had only just returned to action in January, starting five games before being ruled out again.

Botman also missed the first half of last season due to a separate ACL injury. While his current injury is not thought to be directly linked to his previous ACL injuries, the Dutchman will now be fighting another fitness battle in an attempt to be fit again before the end of the season.

It’s the second major injury blow Newcastle have suffered this week following confirmation from the club that Hall would undergo surgery on his foot.

Eddie Howe reacts to Lewis Hall injury blow

Speaking shortly after the confirmation of Hall’s injury, Howe told Sky Sports: “Really sad moment for Lewis, he’s been excellent for us this season,” Howe responded. “I know he has been particularly hit by the news and the timing of it has been tough for him with the cup final just around the corner and England on the horizon as well.

“But he’s a really strong character and he will come back from it. It’s a really nasty injury, so we need to make sure he gets treated right and hopefully he will be back to full strength next season.”

I don’t know how to put a positive spin on it, but I’ll try, it’s an opportunity for other players, and we’ll have to try and find a solution. Our challenge now is to regroup, and we will.”