'Major trouble' - Paul Merson delivers score prediction for Newcastle United clash vs Brighton

Graeme Jones, Newcastle interim-manager. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Magpies are still yet to pick up a win in the Premier League this term, and were soundly beaten by league leaders Chelsea last time out.

That result left them 19th in the table, six points adrift of safety.

For their part, Brighton’s bright start to the season has slowed a little in recent weeks, with Graham Potter’s men currently on a run of four draws and one defeat from their last five matches. Last week’s battling 2-2 comeback against Liverpool was cause for optimism, however, and left the Seagulls eighth in the table.

Looking ahead this weekend, former Arsenal man Merson sees little hope for the Toon Army down on the south coast.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “Newcastle are in major trouble at the moment. They're going to set up defensively this weekend, but Brighton have quality all over the pitch and should be able to break them down easily. Newcastle don't have a manager going into this game, and I don't think anyone wants the job either.

"Eddie Howe is evidently going to become the club's manager this month but I don't think that whets the appetite of the Newcastle fanbase. I like Eddie Howe as a manager, but I'm not sure he's going to rock the boat with the players at his disposal.

“One of these clubs is a proper team and one isn't at the moment, and I think Brighton should win this Premier League game comfortably.”