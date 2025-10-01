Newcastle United beat Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 in the Champions League group phase with goals from Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United picked up their biggest-ever Champions League win to get their current European campaign up and running with a 4-0 win against Union SG.

Nick Woltemade opened the scoring on his full Champions League debut before Anthony Gordon converted two penalties and substitute Harvey Barnes made it 4-0 in the closing stages.

It marked The Magpies’ first Champions League away win since 2003 and the club’s first away win and first away goals of the season.

After the match, £35million summer signing Malick Thiaw was serenaded by the 1,000 or so visiting supporters at Lotto Park.

As the fans chanted the defender’s name, Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes pushed Thiaw in front of the supporters to take in the praise individually.

Watch Malick Thiaw serenaded by Newcastle United fans in Brussels

The Thiaw chant, in the style of ‘Bella Ciao’ , goes as follows: “Came from Milano, to play with Sandro, Malick Thiaw, Malick Thiaw, Malick Thiaw, Thiaw, Thiaw.”

Eddie Howe’s verdict on Malick Thiaw’s impact

Following Newcastle’s win, head coach Eddie Howe was asked about Thiaw’s early impact following his arrival from AC Milan in the summer.

Howe said: “Very good. I think Malik, again, he's come into the football club, and the biggest compliment I can pay him is he's settled in really quickly, he's looked at home with his teammates. He's been excellent in training.

“Now, obviously, the challenge for him was to wait for his opportunity, because [Fabian Schar and Dan Burn] made a great start to the season and their defensive record, and their defensive performances were excellent.

“So there was a period where he had to be patient and wait, and he did, and he was absolutely fine.

“Of course, then the challenge is when the opportunity arises, you've got to come in and grab it, and I think he's done that.

“I'm very pleased with him today. As I said, him and Sven building a good relationship, and the use of the ball was at the highest level today.”

On the match itself, Howe added: “Travelling out here, that [win] is what we really wanted, especially after the Arsenal ending.

“That was a big response from the players because that was a painful way to lose that game. The players had to dig deep and look within themselves and come out fighting again.

“That's what we do best. I thought it was a really good display today. It's always going to be a tough game. But I think as soon as we got that first goal, we settled us down and we played really well.

“I thought we attacked well today. I thought we defended well today. I think any time you get a clean sheet in the Champions League away from home, that's a good statement to make.

“I think just generally how we attacked, there was a feeling we could score at any moment in the game. Two of the goals had come from penalties, but we scored four away from home.

“We couldn't have asked any more than that. There were some good individual performances as well, which was good to see.”