'Man City it is then': Newcastle United unveil sky blue away kit - and fans are impressed

Newcastle United have unveiled their third kit for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 27th August 2021, 9:17 am
Newcastle United have unveiled their 2021/22 away kit. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The shirt is a sky blue colour adorned with a symmetrical navy-blue pattern, accompanied by blue shorts and socks.

The Magpies had previously released their home and away, the first of their “multi-year” partnership with Castore.

As well as replica shirts, Castore also provide a range of bespoke wear, including training and travel wear.

Indeed, the third kit is available to purchase shop.nufc.co.uk and in stores from today (Friday, August 27).

"Dress for the job you want to do’ - Man City it is then,” said one fan before another joked: “Let's hope Ronaldo confuses us for City”.

Another replied: “That looks really nice for our new third kit, credit to Castore for giving us something decent kits this season.”

“This is so nice,” a fan responded. “Kits have done well this year in my opinion.”

Another added: "Best thing about this season so far.”

