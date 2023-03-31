Man United’s back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton has confirmed he has suffered an ankle injury that will rule him out for the next ‘couple of weeks’, meaning he will sit-out this weekend’s trip to face Newcastle at St James’ Park. With David De Gea set to start in goal, Heaton would have likely been named on the bench but now Jack Butland is expected to take the 36-year-old’s place in the squad.

Tom Heaton of Manchester United acknowledges the fans after the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on February 01, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Heaton missed Manchester United’s previous match before the international break, an eventful 3-1 FA Cup win over Fulham at Old Trafford. And ahead of the return to Premier League action, the former Burnley and England goalkeeper confirmed an ankle injury which has left him wearing a protective boot.

“Unfortunately the day before the Fulham game, I rolled my ankle in training,” Heaton told the club website. “Thankfully, it’s not too bad but it’ll mean a couple of weeks out, I think. I should be back some point in April somewhere, hopefully halfway through.

“It’s an occupational hazard unfortunately, a bit of a random one but, yeah, I just went over on the ankle and nicked the ligament. I’m in this [protective boot] for another few days then hope to get it back moving again.”

