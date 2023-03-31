Man United player ruled out of Newcastle United, Everton and Brentford matches after injury blow
A Manchester United player has confirmed a fresh injury blow ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United (4:30pm kick-off).
Man United’s back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton has confirmed he has suffered an ankle injury that will rule him out for the next ‘couple of weeks’, meaning he will sit-out this weekend’s trip to face Newcastle at St James’ Park. With David De Gea set to start in goal, Heaton would have likely been named on the bench but now Jack Butland is expected to take the 36-year-old’s place in the squad.
Heaton missed Manchester United’s previous match before the international break, an eventful 3-1 FA Cup win over Fulham at Old Trafford. And ahead of the return to Premier League action, the former Burnley and England goalkeeper confirmed an ankle injury which has left him wearing a protective boot.
“Unfortunately the day before the Fulham game, I rolled my ankle in training,” Heaton told the club website. “Thankfully, it’s not too bad but it’ll mean a couple of weeks out, I think. I should be back some point in April somewhere, hopefully halfway through.
“It’s an occupational hazard unfortunately, a bit of a random one but, yeah, I just went over on the ankle and nicked the ligament. I’m in this [protective boot] for another few days then hope to get it back moving again.”
Heaton has made three cup appearances for Man United since returning to the club at the start of last season. His current contract is set to expire in the summer though The Red Devils have an option to extend it to the end of next season.