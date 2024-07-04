Getty Images

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals as pre-season begins.

Newcastle United will already be hard at work preparing for the new season with players still competing at Euro 2024 and Copa Ámerica. Eddie Howe and his recruitment staff will be hoping to add quality to the squad this summer after missing out on European football last term.

Though, financial regulations could make life difficult for the Magpies in their bid to keep striving forward. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the rest of the Premier League clubs.

Lusale to Man Utd

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Manchester United are said to be eyeing Crystal Palace starlet Samuel Lusale. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 16-year-old is well on his way to making the Old Trafford switch with terms close to being agreed. The deal fits into the Red Devils’ new transfer strategy of signing young players they believe they can develop rather than solely overspending on already established players.

Williams latest

Chelsea are said to be pushing for a deal to sign the star of Euro 2024 in Nico Williams. The Spain and Athletic Club forward has been one of - if not the - most dangerous players in Germany this summer, and a number of teams are said to be pushing to land his signature this summer.

With Athletic Club a wealthy club, any interested club is going to have to meet the winger’s release clause, which is worth somewhere in the region of £50million, though the exact figure is not clear. In the meantime, Chelsea star Cucurella has admitted that he has been in the ear of Williams in Germany this summer. He told Sport: "He would be a great signing (for Barcelona), but it all depends on what he wants. I’ve been telling him to sign for Chelsea. In the end everything depends on him, he is very young, with a lot of experience. I think he will be a great player."

Williams has said of transfer links: "I said I didn't want to know anything about anything that comes from outside, about transfers or stories. They know what I'm like, the personality I have; and I don't like to know because I get distracted easily. I prefer to be focused on one thing and go for it. Because if one thing or another comes to me, in the end my head doesn't work very well. My agent, my parents and my family know me perfectly well and they know that I don't want to hear anything until the European Championship is over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chilwell exit links

Chelsea could axe England international Ben Chilwell this summer, according to a report from The Telegraph. The report claims new Blues boss Enzo Maresca is ‘sceptical’ of Chilwell’s tactical flexibility, and that could lead to a sale. Marc Cucurella finished the season strongly and has been enjoying a superb Euro 2024 campaign with Spain.