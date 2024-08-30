Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United and Manchester United have had contrasting transfer windows following Dan Ashworth’s move at the end of June.

Newcastle scrambled to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh back in June to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules and avoid a points deduction. Amid all that noise, the club also agreed a compensation fee with Manchester United to release Ashworth from his contract as sporting director and allow him to make the move to Old Trafford.

Newcastle then appointed Paul Mitchell as Ashworth’s replacement as sporting director but have made just one signing since his arrival with 21-year-old Will Osula arriving from Sheffield United for £15million. The club had an extended period of negotiations with Crystal Palace over defender Marc Guehi but failed to land the international having tabled a deal worth around £70million.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Meanwhile, Ashworth and Manchester United have been relatively busy in the transfer market in terms of incomings with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui all joining the club for around £140million in total.

Man United are also still active in the transfer market with Manuel Ugarte set to sign and Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling linked with a deadline day move.

Following Manchester United’s Europa League draw, Ashworth spoke about how satisfied he was with his new club’s summer transfer business.

“Very much [pleased with the summer transfer window] so far,” he told TNT Sport. “There’s still a few hours to go, who knows what will happen in the next few hours. We are really pleased with the business we have done in and out.

“We’re having a couple of conversations at the moment, that’s all I’ll say. We’ll see what happens.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe insists his club are still ‘active’ in the transfer market but admitted doing any deadline day deals would be difficult.

When asked about working alongside Mitchell as the club’s new sporting director, The Magpies boss said: “We’re working well, in respect of our relationships. I think that is fine, there are no issues there.

“Of course, turning that into transfers, I’ve said all summer that I’m not involved in negotiations for players, that is separate to me.

“It probably has [been the least hands-on transfer window]. You have to understand that in the majority of the other windows the whole structure of the club has been different so that is not necessarily a criticism of the structure we have now. There is different personalities and there’s a different way of working now.

“Yes, it probably has been the most hands off I’ve been, but that’s not necessarily a negative. It’s just a different way of working.”