Manager in 'pole position' to land Newcastle United job as Magpies 'set sights' on £46m striker

A new manager and the January transfer window will likely be key to the Magpies staying in the Premier League:

Latest Paulo Fonseca reports

Paulo Fonseca is in pole position to succeed Steve Bruce at Newcastle, according to reports in Italy.

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is reportedly in pole position to take over at Newcastle United. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

The former Roma boss is the bookmakers’ favourite to take charge at St James’s Park having been strongly linked last week.

Indeed, Fonseca is understood to have held talks with United’s new owners and as per Tuttomercato, those were positive.

They also add that the 48-year-old is in Ukraine as he waits to hear the outcome of those discussions.

Graeme Jones is expected to remain in interim charge when Chelsea visit the North East this weekend.

Erik ten Hag linked with Newcastle

Newcastle have reportedly opened talks with former Arsenal and Barcelona star Marc Overmars over becoming director of football.

And according to reports in the Netherlands, the 48-year-old wants to bring fellow Ajax employee Erik ten Hag with him.

Overmars, who holds an identical position at the Dutch giants, is interested in joining the Magpies’ new era, as per the Daily Mirror.

Ten Hag, who has won two Eredivisie titles and has a Champions League semi-final on his CV, rejected the chance to manage Tottenham Hotspur last summer

When asked about the Newcastle speculation, Ten Hag said: "Marc hasn’t informed me

"I don’t think he’s withholding anything from me either. I’m not working on and now is definitely not the time."

Meanwhile, former Lille and Monaco football director Luis Campos is also said to be the club’s radar.

Magpies interested in Alexandre Lacazette

Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Alexandre Lacazette, whose contract expires at Arsenal expires in the summer.

The Sunday People claim the French striker has no intention of staying at the Emirates Stadium, and the Magpies will battle West Ham and other European clubs for his signature.

Lacazette had not started a Premier League game for the Gunners this term before starting in Friday’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

With the 30-year-old’s future in doubt, Mikel Arteta could sell in January to avoid losing him for nothing come the summer.

