Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rules out Newcastle signing Eliaquim Mangala

Manchester City aren't looking to let defender Eliaquim Mangala leave this month, claims Pep Guardiola.

Managala had been linked with a loan move to Newcastle United before tomorrow's transfer deadline.

But City boss Guardiola says that even though they have completed the £57million signing of Aymeric Laporte, he isn't looking to get rid of Mangala.

The centre-half, who cost £32million when he signed from Porto in 2014, has made 15 appearances for City this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is still hopeful that the club can sign a striker before the transfer window closes tomorrow night at 11pm.